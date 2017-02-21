All Notebook Entries
We Need Your Contribution To Keep The Heart Of The School BeatingPosted by - February 21, 2017 at 4:27 pm
By Maria Inés Taracena
School of Authentic Journalism, Generation 2016
Necesitamos tu contribución para que el corazón de la Escuela siga latiendoPosted by - February 21, 2017 at 4:27 pm
Por Maria Inés Taracena
Escuela de Periodismo Auténtico, Generación 2016
Me topé con la Escuela de Periodismo Auténtico durante una época extraña de mi vida. El principio del 2016 fue interesante—una mezcla de frustración y melancolía al sentirme perdida en mi vida laboral y, por consiguiente, en mi vida personal. Para ese entonces ya había trabajado en el gremio periodístico durante casi cuatro años. Empecé ese camino con mucha ilusión y energía.
Una escuela para personas que creen que el mundo puede ir mejorPosted by - February 21, 2017 at 3:56 pm
Por Memo Bautista
Hace un año una amiga me envió por Facebook una convocatoria para ingresar a la Escuela de Periodismo Auténtico. Hasta ese momento no conocía nada acerca de ese lugar, así que investigué un poco y llamó mi atención que podía recibir un taller sobre cómo cubrir movimientos sociales. Además no tendría costo porque los alumnos son becados.
A School For People That Believe The World Can Get BetterPosted by - February 21, 2017 at 3:56 pmBy Memo BautistaA year ago, a friend sent me via Facebook a call for applications to the School of Authentic Journalism. Before then, I knew nothing about it. I did some research and it caught my attention that I could receive a course on how to cover social movements. And also, it would not cost anything because all students are granted a scholarship.
Native Women Call Out 'Help' Bracing for Eviction at Standing Rock CampPosted by Brenda Norrell - February 21, 2017 at 3:14 pm
Now More Than Ever The World Needs The School of Authentic JournalismPosted by - February 19, 2017 at 7:01 pm
It is a time of deep social conflict in the United States, Mexico, and throughout much of the world. Amid this conflict, The School of Authentic Journalism provides an effective laboratory where we study and teach how to communicate the objectives and stories of social movements that seek to transform the world, and our view of it, for the better. Our work is to tell stories - and help others tell their own stories - in ways that make movements stronger, more effective and victorious. But only with your support will the 2017 school be possible, and you can do so here.
We have no endowment and our only financial support comes from readers and supporters to a nonprofit organization, The Fund for Authentic Journalism. We are a team of united individuals who share our ideas, knowledge, and our own time to train journalists to cover and support the struggles our world so desperately needs.
Each year, the School of Authentic Journalism invites between 40 and 80 talented journalists and organizers to learn a unique form of struggle based on strategic media skills and nonviolent civil resistance. $30,000 is the minimum it costs to make a Spanish language session happen. However, if we raise $70,000, we'll be able to host a longer bilingual school in 2017 for English speakers too.
Ahora Más Que Nunca El Mundo Necesita El Periodismo AuténticoPosted by - February 19, 2017 at 7:01 pm
Estamos viviendo tiempos de crisis social y política en México, Estados Unidos y alrededor del mundo y en medio de este conflicto, la Escuela de Periodismo Auténtico ofrece un espacio en el que se replantean las formas en que comunicamos los objetivos e h
La interferencia rusa en las elecciones americanas tiene más sentido cuando sigues el dineroPosted by Bill Conroy - February 6, 2017 at 8:17 am
El ciberataque a los Demócratas coincidió con la campaña de los bancos controlados por Putin para revocar las sanciones de Obama
-4 de enero de 2017 a las 8:36 pm
Pending Lawsuit Seeks to Expose Trump’s Neo-Nazi ConnectionsPosted by Bill Conroy - January 29, 2017 at 9:40 pm
US President Donald Trump Has Surrounded Himself With Advisors Who Are Sympathetic to White Supremacist Ideology
A lawsuit pending in federal court in Kentucky since this past April may shed some light on the oppressive executive orders issued recently by President Donald Trump that target refugees worldwide as well as immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations.
Demanda pendiente busca exponer las conexiones neonazis de TrumpPosted by Bill Conroy - January 29, 2017 at 9:40 pm
El Presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, se ha rodeado de asesores que simpatizan con la ideología supremacista blanca
Russian Interference in US Elections Makes More Sense When You Follow the MoneyPosted by Bill Conroy - January 4, 2017 at 8:36 pm
Cyberattack on Democrats Coincided With Putin-Controlled Banks’ Lobbying Campaign to Roll Back Obama Sanctions
Russian intelligence-agency operatives as early as mid-2015 had taken the initial steps in penetrating the computer networks of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, John Podesta.
Thousands of Native Americans and their allies are camped in Standing Rock Camp, where a blizzard and subzero temperatures, and oppositi
Navajo Veterans Prevented from Chartering Plane to Standing Rock, Create Water Protectors CaravanPosted by Brenda Norrell - December 2, 2016 at 9:46 am
Dark forces intervened and prevented Navajo Veterans from chartering a plane to Standing Rock. They will travel by bus, and invite others to join the Water Protectors Caravan from the Navajo Nation.
By Brenda Norrell
Ace Hardware refusing to sell propane to Standing Rock water protectors in blizzardPosted by Brenda Norrell - December 1, 2016 at 12:25 am
Ace Hardware refuses to sell propane to Standing Rock water protectors in blizzard, latest in genocidal policies
Casino Owned by Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Violated US Anti-Money Laundering Laws RepeatedlyPosted by Bill Conroy - October 23, 2016 at 4:40 pm
Federal law enforcers fined gaming company more than $10 million for leaving “financial system unacceptably exposed” to criminal activity
Native Americans beaten with police batons, pepper sprayed during prayer for waterPosted by Brenda Norrell - October 22, 2016 at 6:19 pm
Pepper sprayed in the face twice by police in brutal unprovoked attack on Standing
Morton County Illegally Strip Searching Lakotas Opposing PipelinePosted by Brenda Norrell - October 19, 2016 at 3:19 pm
Obama silent as Morton Co.
La Evidencia Sugiere que el Candidato Presidencial Donald Trump Podría ser un Informante del FBIPosted by Laura Garcia - September 29, 2016 at 12:28 pm
Según ex agentes federales, una larga relación de negocios entre Trump y un activo del FBI que tiene lazos con Rusia y el crimen organizado, plantea esta posibilidad
por Bill Conroy
La relación de negocios entre el candidato presidencial republicano Donald Trump y un informante del gobierno estadounidense llamado Felix Sater plantea algunos interrogantes interesantes acerca de qué sabía Trump y cuando lo supo – y si Trump, en algún momento, también acepto convertirse en informante.
Police load shotguns, arrive in armored vehicles, as Standing Rock water protectors prayPosted by Brenda Norrell - September 28, 2016 at 11:07 pm
Militarized show of police force terrorizes Native American women, children and elderly in prayer
The Donald and the SnitchPosted by Bill Conroy - September 27, 2016 at 9:52 pm
Donald Trump’s Business Empire Offered Mob-Linked FBI Informant a Target-Rich Environment
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s business relationship with a U.S. government informant named Felix Sater raises some interesting questions about what Trump knew and when he knew it — and whether Trump, at some point, also agreed to become an informant himself.
'Black Snake Corporation' destroying Native burials at Big Bend after Obama's permitPosted by Brenda Norrell - September 23, 2016 at 4:07 pm
Standing Rock Sioux Chairman to U.N. 'Stop Dakota Access Pipeline'Posted by Brenda Norrell - September 20, 2016 at 3:52 pm
Standing Rock Chairman Dave Archambault appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Council today to halt the Dakota Access Pipeline, after guard dogs attacked women and children, and burial places were intentionally bulldozed.
North Dakota riot police arrest more media, as Native Americans defend waterPosted by Brenda Norrell - September 13, 2016 at 8:47 pm
Arrest warrant issued for Amy Goodman, North Dakota collapses promoting pipelinePosted by Brenda Norrell - September 10, 2016 at 11:55 pm
Judge Denies Standing Rock Injunction, US Dept's Halt Pipeline Construction for Re-evaluationPosted by Brenda Norrell - September 9, 2016 at 3:02 pm
By Brenda Norrell
Photo by Liz McKenzie:
Standing Rock Camp
Lakotas urge world to stand with them, push back National GuardPosted by Brenda Norrell - September 8, 2016 at 7:03 pm
"They are putting our lives in jeopardy."
Article by Brenda Norrell
Native Americans attacked by vicious dogs of Dakota Access PipelinePosted by Brenda Norrell - September 3, 2016 at 11:47 pm
Standing Rock Spirit Resistance Radio is LivePosted by Brenda Norrell - August 29, 2016 at 2:18 pm
Native Americans at Standing Rock Camp Face State Repression, Media ManipulationPosted by Brenda Norrell - August 23, 2016 at 12:12 pm